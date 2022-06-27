^

Nation

Thousands attend Duterte thanksgiving concert

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2022 | 12:00am
Thousands attend Duterte thanksgiving concert
Outgoing President Duterte arrived at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila for the "Salamat PRRD" thanksgiving concert on Sunday.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of people attended a thanksgiving concert for President Duterte at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park yesterday.

Duterte, accompanied by his partner Honeylet Avanceña, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and former aide Christopher Go, arrived around 6:30 p.m.

The event, dubbed “Salamat PRRD,” featured Filipino artists that were supposedly handpicked by the President.

Also present were sister of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sen. Imee Marcos, senator-elect Robin Padilla and actor Cesar Montano.

During the latter part of the concert, Duterte delivered his shortest public address ever.

“Maiksi lang po. Sa sambayanang Filipino, maraming maraming salamat sa inyo (“It will just be short. To the Filipino nation, thank you very much to you),” the President said before returning to his seat. 

