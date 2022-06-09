^

Nation

SUV owner in hit-and-run gets final LTO summons

Emmanuel Tupas, Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022 | 12:00am
SUV owner in hit-and-run gets final LTO summons
Screengrabs from a viral video by Miko Angelo Ramos show a sport utility vehicle, reportedly driven by Jose Antonio San Vicente Jr., running over security guard Christian Floralde on Sunday.
Screengrabs

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office yesterday gave the owner of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong City a last chance to attend the LTO hearing tomorrow.

LTO chief Edgar Galvante issued the final summons after Jose Antonio San Vicente Sr. failed to appear during Tuesday’s hearing.

“If he fails to show up again, it means he is waiving his chance to explain his side. The LTO would decide on what sanctions to impose against him,” Galvante said in an interview on dzBB.

“His legal counsel can attend the hearing on his behalf. But of course, we want to hear his explanation because he was the one driving the vehicle,” he added.

Based on the police verification with the LTO, San Vicente was identified as the registered owner of the SUV, a Toyota RAV 4 (NCO-3781), which hit Christian Floralde who was directing traffic at the corner of J. Vargas and St. Francis street in Barangay Wack-Wack on Sunday.

San Vicente faces suspension or revocation of his driver’s license, according to Galvante.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they received information that it was San Vicente’s son and namesake who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

“If he is not the person driving the vehicle, then he needs to prove it,” Galvante said.

On Monday, police filed charges of frustrated homicide and abandonment of one’s own victim under Article 275 of the Revised Penal Code against the suspect before the Mandaluyong prosecutor’s office.

Police also filed yesterday criminal charges against three security guards of a subdivision in Quezon City for allegedly not cooperating in the probe of the accident involving San Vicente.

Brig. Gen. Orlando Yebra, director of the Eastern Police District, said a complaint for obstruction of justice was filed against Jay-ar Gonzales, Gerald Paningbatan and Nixon Palogan before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office.

The three are security guards of Ayala Heights Subdivision in Barangay Old Balara where San Vicente resides.

Yebra said the security guards allegedly barred police investigators from entering the gated community.

PNP Directorate for Operations chief Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon urged the public to refrain from threatening the SUV owner.

He said posting threats against San Vicente is counterproductive.

“Huwag po nating hayaang mamayani ang galit sa ating mga puso dahil wala pong maibubungang maganda ito,” he said in a statement.

“It is enough that we work together to help solve crimes and maintain peace and order. Let your PNP take care of the rest,” De Leon added.

He lauded witnesses and netizens who helped solve the case.

The incident, which was caught in a dashcam video that was uploaded on Facebook, drew outrage from the public as the SUV driver did not stop after Floralde was hit.

Instead of stopping, the driver ran over Floralde and sped away.

SUV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Car owner in hit-and-run charged

Car owner in hit-and-run charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police have filed criminal charges against the owner of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that ran over a security guard in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
SUV driver that ran over security guard yet to surrender to authorities

SUV driver that ran over security guard yet to surrender to authorities

11 hours ago
"What matters is the case gets to the fiscal's office for the preliminary investigation. We will be inviting the respond to...
Nation
fbtw
Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder &mdash; Mandaluyong PNP

Driver in hit-and-run of guard slapped with frustrated murder — Mandaluyong PNP

1 day ago
According to Unos, the guard in question survived the incident in the viral video that has since gone viral on social media....
Nation
fbtw
DENR confirms sightings of &lsquo;missing&rsquo; Philippine Eagle

DENR confirms sightings of ‘missing’ Philippine Eagle

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 2 days ago
The celebration of Philippine Eagle Week has renewed hope in Central Luzon following sightings of a raptor that has been missing...
Nation
fbtw

DENR sets release of rescued Philippine Eagle

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
As part of the celebration of the Philippine Eagle Week from June 4 to 10, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will release a raptor named Salagbanog on June 13.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Malabon barangay officials receive death threats

Malabon barangay officials receive death threats

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Officials of Barangay Longos in Malabon City reportedly received death threats on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Fair weather to prevail in next 3 days &ndash; PAGASA

Fair weather to prevail in next 3 days – PAGASA

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
With no brewing weather disturbance in sight, the entire country is forecast to have fair weather for the next three days,...
Nation
fbtw
NKTI reaches capacity for non-COVID-19 cases

NKTI reaches capacity for non-COVID-19 cases

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City has breached its capacity for non-COVID patients.
Nation
fbtw
Bulusan remains calm; 11 volcanic quakes recorded

Bulusan remains calm; 11 volcanic quakes recorded

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon has remained calm following Sunday’s phreatic eruption, with 11 volcanic earthquakes recorded...
Nation
fbtw

P61.2 million shabu seized; drug suspect killed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics officers confiscated around nine kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P61.2 million in Parañaque City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with