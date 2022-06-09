^

Nation

P61.2 million shabu seized; drug suspect killed

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-narcotics officers confiscated around nine kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P61.2 million in Parañaque City on Tuesday night.

The drugs were reportedly recovered from Joe Marie Ordiales, who was killed by operatives of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) along Enrique M. Factor Road in Barangay Don Galo.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the sting was connected to the P340 million worth of shabu intercepted from two suspects in Quezon City on March 23.

DEG director Brig. Gen. Randy Peralta said Ordiales and his companion, Arturo Santos Jr., negotiated a deal for P1 million worth of shabu with a police officer who posed as a buyer.

A shootout ensued when Ordiales allegedly pulled out a .45-caliber handgun after sensing it was an entrapment operation.

Ordiales died at the scene while Santos escaped.

“If you fight with our law enforcers, definitely our police will have to defend themselves,” Danao said.

Police said they also seized a Toyota Camry sedan, which the suspects used during the drug transaction.

Peralta said the suspects were known drug distributors, concealing shabu in appliances such as humidifiers and air fryers.

87 held for illegal gambling

Meanwhile, 87 people have been apprehended in Quezon City since Sunday in line with a crackdown on illegal gambling.

Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, Quezon City Police District director, said 33 were arrested for playing the illegal numbers game cara y cruz in Barangays Tandang Sora, Balon Bato Capri, Gulod and Pinyahan.

Twenty-eight were nabbed for tupada or illegal cockfight in Barangays Katipunan, Bagong Silangan, Sauyo, Pinyahan, Pasong Tamo, Bagong Pag-asa and San Augstin.

The other suspects were arrested for engaging in other forms of illegal gambling such as bingo and playing cards, police said.

