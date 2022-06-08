^

Negros dengue cases up by 357%

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2022 | 12:00am
Data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed that dengue cases in the province rose to 800 after 105 new infections were recorded from May 21 to 28.
BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Dengue cases in Negros Occidental have increased by 357 percent during the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year, local health officials reported yesterday.

Data from the Department of Health-Western Visayas showed that dengue cases in the province rose to 800 after 105 new infections were recorded from May 21 to 28.

Provincial health officer Ernell Tumimbang yesterday said that except for the town of Hinigaran, the province has not yet breached the threshold of epidemic level despite the surge of the cases during the first six months of the year.

A dengue epidemic has been declared in Hinigaran, prompting authorities to schedule fogging and spraying as well as clean-up activities in all villages on Friday.

Provincial administrator Rayfrando Diaz said the provincial health office should have implemented preventive measures against dengue as early as January as funds were available on that month.

Tumimbang said the distribution of anti-dengue chemicals was not delayed as areas with clustering of dengue cases were prioritized.

He gave assurance that areas with a low number of dengue cases will be constantly monitored.

Negros Occidental remains on top among provinces and highly urbanized cities in Western Visayas with the highest number of dengue cases, data from the regional health office released on June 3 showed.

