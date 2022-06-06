UnionBank warns against phishing scheme through text messages

MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines cautioned its clients of a phishing scheme spread through text messages as it reminded its clients that its official communications would never ask users to access links of any kind.

In an advisory posted to their official Twitter, the bank said that its Cybersecurity unit was taking steps to monitor and investigate the text messages, screenshots of which are now circulating social media.

"Watch out for this Phishing message. DO NOT CLICK ON LINKS and NEVER PROVIDE your personal information such as your password or OTP to anyone," the bank's advisory reads.

"UnionBank will not ask you to click on links nor ask you to provide these information via call, email or SMS," it also said.

Users on social media reported receiving the text message over the weekend, with some accounts going viral on Twitter.

According to the bank, the scam messages read: "Good day! Your UnionBank account has been flagged for fraudulent transaction. Your account will be disabled in 24 hours."

The message then directs users to "verify" their accounts through a TinyURL link. TinyURL is a service used to shorten links.

The link in question has since been taken down. "The TinyURL (UBVerify2) you visited was used by its creator in violation of our terms of use. TinyURL has a strict no abuse policy and we apologize for the intrusion this user has caused you," the page now reads.

"If you received spam, please note that TinyURL did not send this spam and we do not operate any email lists. We can not remove you from spammer's database as we have no association with spammers, but instead we recommend you use spam filtering software," TinyURL also says. — Franco Luna