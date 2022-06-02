^

Booster shots for COVID-19 now available in selected Watsons branches nationwide

June 2, 2022 | 9:35am
The “Resbakuna sa Botika” program was first rolled out in selected clinics and pharmacies in Metro Manila. It was later on expanded to other areas nationwide as part of the national government’s efforts to further expand the national vaccination program.
MANILA, Philippines — First and second booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine under the government’s “Resbakuna sa Botika” are now available at 19 Watsons stores nationwide.

Initially, the Department of Health (DOH) and local government units provided immunizers to conduct the booster vaccination in Watsons. With the help DOH, more than 36 Watsons pharmacists have undergone training and are now certified COVID-19 Immunizing Pharmacists.

“Watsons has administered over 12,000 boosters for COVID-19 since Resbakuna started in January. We are continuously working with DOH and different LGUs to find out where we can further expand our Resbakuna sa Botika sites," Joseph Soliman, Business Development controller at Watsons, said.

The boosters are free and the public can walk in at any of the participating Watsons stores offering the vaccines or register and book a schedule at https://www.vaccination.watsons.com.ph/resbakuna/. The vaccination days at Watsons are usually Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

"Resbakuna sa Botika is a very good partnership between Watsons and the Philippine government to help make Covid-19 boosters accessible to many Filipinos. We continue to put resources behind RESBAKUNA as we believe that protecting the public health will be crucial to our economic recovery,” Soliman said.

"In the event that the government will stop the Covid-19 vaccination program, Watsons will be ready to serve the public with commercially available Covid-19 vaccines."

As an incentive for shoppers who will get their booster shots at Watsons, the leading health, wellness and beauty retailer is giving Php50 off every minimum purchase of P500 to each person who gets their vaccine at Watsons.

Watsons continues to expand its health products and services from vitamins, supplements, hygiene products and even FDA approved antigen kits.

 

For the complete list of Watsons stores where the COVID-19 boosters are available for free, go to https://www.vaccination.watsons.com.ph/resbakuna.

