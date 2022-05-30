Robbery suspects slain in ‘shootout’

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — A suspected member of a robbery group was killed in an alleged shootout with police officers out to serve a warrant for his arrest in Mabalacat, Pampanga on Friday.

Derrick Castillo of Angeles City reportedly ranked first on the list of the city police’s most wanted men, according to Col. Alvin Consolacion, Pampanga police director.

Castillo was tagged in a series of robbery attacks on convenience stores and lotto betting stations in Mabalacat, Consolacion said.

The suspect reportedly drew his gun and shot at the officers, triggering a firefight that resulted in his death.

Police said they recovered from the suspect a .9mm pistol and a plastic sachet said to contain shabu.