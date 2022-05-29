Couple held for killing son, 8

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested a couple who allegedly beat up their eight-year-old son to death in Pasig City on Friday.

The victim’s stepfather, Germarc Franklin Villadolid, 39, and his mother, Kimberly, 29, are being held on charges of homicide and parricide in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The suspects work as call center agents for a business process outsourcing company.

Pasig police chief Col. Roman Arugay said the couple repeatedly beat up their son in their unit at Urban Deca Homes in Barangay Rosario at around 2:55 p.m.

The couple rushed the boy to the Mission Hospital for medical treatment but the child was pronounced dead at around 3:51 p.m.

Arugay said they took the couple into custody after the physician told them the child had hematoma on his legs and arms.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted they required their son to perform squats to discipline him. When the child did not comply, they repeatedly hit him with slippers until he collapsed and became unconscious.

Arugay, in a text message, said the couple claimed the suspects said they only hit their son when he was stubborn.

Arugay said the child’s body will undergo an autopsy examination to determine the cause of death.

The suspects are detained at the city police station’s detention cell.