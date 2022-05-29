^

Nation

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2022 | 12:00am
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las PiÃ±as, Bacoor
Screengrabs from a News5 report show Leonard Alfaro in a viral video grabbing a girl in Las Piñas on May 25
News5

MANILA, Philippines — Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.

The two incidents were caught on videos.

In Las Piñas, a 15-year-old girl was walking along Marcos Alvarez Avenue in Barangay Talon Singko at around 9 p.m. on May 25 when a man standing by the open door of a vehicle tried to abduct her.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, Southern Police District (SPD) director, said the suspect, Leonard Alfaro, 33, grabbed the victim and tried to force her to get inside the vehicle.

The girl, however, stood her ground and screamed, alerting motorcycle riders who approached them.

The suspect escaped but was collared in a follow-up operation. A .357-caliber handgun and a hand grenade were seized from him.

Alfaro is being held on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and an explosive and violation of the election gun ban.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old female escaped being abducted by three men in Bacoor City on May 23.

The female told police she was walking along a road in Barangay Bayanan when a Toyota Wigo hatchback stopped beside her.

One of the suspects alighted from the vehicle and approached her and called out, “Ate, ate.” Frightened, the victim ran away while the suspects sped off towards Molino Road.

The Bacoor police have coordinated with their counterparts in Las Piñas to determine whether the two incidents are related.               

KIDNAP

LAS PIÃ±AS

TEENS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked &nbsp;

Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked  

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed an indirect contempt case against detained Sen. Leila de Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon...
Nation
fbtw
Mindanao execs urge peace among rival politicians

Mindanao execs urge peace among rival politicians

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Officials on Saturday urged political camps in their provinces to end their deep-seated rivalries and regroup to sustain the...
Nation
fbtw
4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Authorities entrapped Thursday in Marawi City four drug den operators, long under surveillance for peddling shabu in villages...
Nation
fbtw
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw

Bicol fugitive nabbed in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The fifth most wanted fugitive in Bicol was arrested in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Couple held for killing son, 8

Couple held for killing son, 8

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police arrested a couple who allegedly beat up their eight-year-old son to death in Pasig City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Malabon barangay chief shot dead

Malabon barangay chief shot dead

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants gunned down a barangay captain outside his house in Malabon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Manila students to get allowance

Manila students to get allowance

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Grade 12 students of select public schools in Manila and those from the Universidad de Manila would receive their allowance...
Nation
fbtw
CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed support for a bill that seeks to impose tougher penalties against the “willful...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima: Contempt rap baseless, frivolous

De Lima: Contempt rap baseless, frivolous

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomed the decision of the Muntinlupa regional trial court to junk the Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with