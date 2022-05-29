Bicol fugitive nabbed in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — The fifth most wanted fugitive in Bicol was arrested in Quezon City on Friday.

Larry Dimatera, 27, was apprehended in Barangay Teacher’s Village West at around 8:07 a.m., according to a report from the Bicol police.

Dimatera, a resident of Camarines Norte, is wanted for rape and the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 64 Judge Alma Operio in Labo, Camarines Norte.

The judge did not recommend bail for Dimatera, who will be presented to the court to stand trial.