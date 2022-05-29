^

Nation

Bicol fugitive nabbed in Quezon City

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
May 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The fifth most wanted fugitive in Bicol was arrested in Quezon City on Friday.

Larry Dimatera, 27, was apprehended in Barangay Teacher’s Village West at around 8:07 a.m., according to a report from the Bicol police.

Dimatera, a resident of Camarines Norte, is wanted for rape and the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 64 Judge Alma Operio in Labo, Camarines Norte.

The judge did not recommend bail for Dimatera, who will be presented to the court to stand trial.

LARRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked &nbsp;

Contempt rap vs De Lima, lawyer junked  

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
A Muntinlupa court has dismissed an indirect contempt case against detained Sen. Leila de Lima and her lawyer Filibon Tacardon...
Nation
fbtw
Mindanao execs urge peace among rival politicians

Mindanao execs urge peace among rival politicians

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Officials on Saturday urged political camps in their provinces to end their deep-seated rivalries and regroup to sustain the...
Nation
fbtw
4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

4 drug den operators arrested in Marawi City

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Authorities entrapped Thursday in Marawi City four drug den operators, long under surveillance for peddling shabu in villages...
Nation
fbtw
2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Bacoor

2 teens foil kidnap tries in Las Piñas, Bacoor

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Two teenagers fended off attempts by men to abduct them in Las Piñas City and Bacoor City, Cavite last week.
Nation
fbtw

Bicol fugitive nabbed in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The fifth most wanted fugitive in Bicol was arrested in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Couple held for killing son, 8

Couple held for killing son, 8

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Police arrested a couple who allegedly beat up their eight-year-old son to death in Pasig City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Malabon barangay chief shot dead

Malabon barangay chief shot dead

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants gunned down a barangay captain outside his house in Malabon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Manila students to get allowance

Manila students to get allowance

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Grade 12 students of select public schools in Manila and those from the Universidad de Manila would receive their allowance...
Nation
fbtw
CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

CHR backs measure increasing penalties for indiscriminate firing

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed support for a bill that seeks to impose tougher penalties against the “willful...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima: Contempt rap baseless, frivolous

De Lima: Contempt rap baseless, frivolous

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomed the decision of the Muntinlupa regional trial court to junk the Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with