Student drowns while trying to save sister

BOLINAO, Pangasinan, Philippines — A student drowned on a beach in Barangay Patar in this town on Monday.

Joyce Ann Partoriza, 21, a resident of Nampicuan, Nueva Ecija, was swimming with her sister Jarianna when they were hit by big waves.

Jarianna was swept to the deep portion of the water. Joyce Ann drowned when she tried to rescue her sister.

Responding policemen and the companions of the sisters brought them to the Rillera Medical Hospital, where Joyce Ann was declared dead on arrival.

In Zambales, three fishermen were rescued when their boat capsized in the waters off San Antonio town on Sunday.

Regino Llema, 56; Diosdado Masuanggat, 53, and Relepin Baldia, 61, had been adrift in the sea for two days and two nights after their boat capsized due to strong waves.

A fisherman who rescued the three said he spotted them about 30 miles from the waters off San Miguel. – Bebot Sison Jr.