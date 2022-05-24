^

MMDA opens new 20-floor headquarters in Pasig City

May 24, 2022 | 10:40am
Photo release shows the new headquarters facility of the Metro Manila Development Authority in Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City.
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte led the inauguration of the new 20-story head office building of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority in Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City.

In a statement, the MMDA said that its employees will start moving into the New MMDA Head Office Building this year.

The new headquarters features facilities that would accommodate the different services and functions of the agency along with special features such as a centralized data system, upgraded Metrobase Operations Center, and an MMDA Corporate Auditorium.

The facility, decked out with a roof deck and helipad, will be certified by the Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence with a one-star accreditation.

“We started with an idea, and now we stand in the actual building of our lifetime dream – a state-of-the-art government facility, catering to the needs of our employees as well as the clients and partners of Metro Manila. We now have a safe, structurally sound, sustainable, and productive headquarters we can call home,” MMDA chairman Romando Artes said in his message. 

"With this New MMDA Head Office Building, we intend to provide convenience to our stakeholders and ensure effective delivery of our services," Artes added.

The conception of the New MMDA Head Office Building started during the time of the late Chairman Danilo Lim in 2018, through the collaboration with the United Architects of the Philippines-Makati Chapter, by holding a national design competition for the facility with the theme: "MMDA moving towards a sustainable, resilient, dynamic, and people-centered metropolis."

During the same year, a partnership was forged between the Authority and the Robinsons Land Corporation or the construction of the office. 

Artes also expressed his gratitude to the RLC for being the agency’s partner in the actualization of the New MMDA Head Office Building.

