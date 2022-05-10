Vico Sotto repeats landslide win in Pasig

Reelectionist Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto casts his vote for the 2022 national and local elections at a covered court turned polling center inside the Valle Verde 5 in Pasig City on May 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Voters of Pasig City handed Vico Sotto another landslide win in his re-election bid for mayor in the 2022 elections.

Sotto got 335,851 votes compared to rival Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo's 45,604 votes—an overwhelming 290,247 lead.

In 2019, the then 29-year-old politician ended the 27-year rule of the Eusebio clan in Pasig. The young mayor was named by the United States as one of its global "anti-corruption" champions in 2021.

In March, Bernardo filed a cyberlibel complaint against Sotto, citing the local chief executive's speech during a flag raising ceremony in January.

Sotto's ally, former Rep. Dodot Jaworski (Pasig), won the vice mayoralty race with 205,250 votes. Jaworski's opponents Junjun Concepcion and Christian Sia garnered 87,716 and 76,028 votes, respectively.

Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, Sotto’s political mentor, also secured another term in the House of Representatives after garnering 304,157 votes,

Latest data from the Commission on Elections showed there are 457,370 registered voters in Pasig.

