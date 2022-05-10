^

Nation

Vico Sotto repeats landslide win in Pasig

Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 7:48am
Vico Sotto repeats landslide win in Pasig
Reelectionist Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto casts his vote for the 2022 national and local elections at a covered court turned polling center inside the Valle Verde 5 in Pasig City on May 9, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Voters of Pasig City handed Vico Sotto another landslide win in his re-election bid for mayor in the 2022 elections. 

Sotto got 335,851 votes compared to rival Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo's 45,604 votes—an overwhelming 290,247 lead. 

In 2019, the then 29-year-old politician ended the 27-year rule of the Eusebio clan in Pasig. The young mayor was named by the United States as one of its global "anti-corruption" champions in 2021. 

In March, Bernardo filed a cyberlibel complaint against Sotto, citing the local chief executive's speech during a flag raising ceremony in January. 

Sotto's ally, former Rep. Dodot Jaworski (Pasig), won the vice mayoralty race with 205,250 votes. Jaworski's opponents Junjun Concepcion and Christian Sia garnered 87,716 and 76,028 votes, respectively. 

Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, Sotto’s political mentor, also secured another term in the House of Representatives after garnering 304,157 votes, 

Latest data from the Commission on Elections showed there are 457,370 registered voters in Pasig. 

RELATED: 2022 Local Candidates Pasig City: Complete list

2022 ELECTIONS

PASIG CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Dagupan heat index hits 54.39°C

By Eva Visperas | April 23, 2022 - 12:00am
This city sizzled yesterday as it recorded a heat index of 54.39 degrees Celsius.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-MMDA chief Abalos victimized by SMS ‘spoofing’

By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission and Globe Telecom Inc. have warned the public against the illegal use of cell broadcasters after former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos...
Nation
fbtw

Soldiers, cops clash with NPAs

By Michael Punongbayan | 8 hours ago
A few minutes before the voting started, Army soldiers and police officers figured in an encounter with five suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Albay yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw

DQ filed vs 2 Cavite execs for ‘vote buying’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 8 hours ago
Separate disqualification cases have been filed before the Commission on Elections against Cavite Vice Gov. Ramon “Jolo” Revilla III and Rosario town Mayor Jose Voltaire Ricafrente Jr. for alleged vote...
Nation
fbtw

Woman nabbed for drugs

By Gilbert Bayoran | 8 hours ago
A 54-year-old woman was arrested in a sting in this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
VCMs bog down, stall elections

VCMs bog down, stall elections

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 8 hours ago
Hundreds of voters in Makati suffered delays in more than a dozen polling precincts in the city yesterday after vote counting...
Nation
fbtw
5 liquor ban violators held in Valenzuela

5 liquor ban violators held in Valenzuela

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
Five men were apprehended for violating the liquor ban in Valenzuela City on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
BJMP: Voting in jails peaceful

BJMP: Voting in jails peaceful

By Emmanuel Tupas | 8 hours ago
The voting of inmates under the supervision of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was generally peaceful, the BJMP...
Nation
fbtw
Fire disrupts voting in Manila

Fire disrupts voting in Manila

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 hours ago
Voting was briefly disrupted yesterday morning after a fire struck a polling precinct in Malate, Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Defective VCMs delay polls in Calabarzon

Defective VCMs delay polls in Calabarzon

By Ed Amoroso | 8 hours ago
The conduct of elections in some areas in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) was reportedly delayed after...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with