^

Nation

Soldiers foil Abu Sayyaf attempt to harass Basilan villagers

Roel PareÃ±o, John Unson - Philstar.com
April 3, 2022 | 3:54pm
Soldiers foil Abu Sayyaf attempt to harass Basilan villagers
Satellite image shows Basilan.
Google Maps

COTABATO CITY, Philippines —  Soldiers on Saturday foiled an attempt by followers of the slain top Basilan Abu Sayyaf leader Radjmil Jannatul to harass villagers to project strength following his death at the hands of soldiers two weeks ago.

Personnel of the Army's 64th Infantry Battalion managed to drive the nine Abu Sayyaf gunmen away following a series of brief clashes early Saturday in Barangay Sucaten in Sumisip, Basilan.

"The remaining members of the terror group who refuse to return to the fold of the law are doing desperate moves to gain popular support after they've lost it due to the neutralization of their top leader Radzmil Jannatul, a.k.a. Khubayb, who was killed during an encounter with Army troops last March 26," Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., chief of the military's Western Mindanao Command, said.

Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of the Joint Task Force Basilan (JTFB) and the 101st Infantry Brigade, said the troops under his command came into contact with at lease nine Abu Sayyaf followers under sub-leader Pasil Bayali early Saturday morning.

He said the Abu Sayyaf members fled the scene of the clash, "[h]owever, the troops on pursuit caught up the terrorists while fleeing which led to another armed confrontation."

Gobway confirmed at least four soldiers were also wounded during the firefight and were immediately evacuated for treatment at the military hospital.

He said the wounded soldiers were all described to be in stable condition.

Lt. Col. Reynan Besa, commanding officer of the 64th Infantry Battalion, said the few remaining followers of Jannatul were out to create an impression that they remain capable of pulling off terror attacks despite his demise.

Jannatul, the last leader of the now markedly moribund Abu Sayyaf terror group in Basilan, was killed by personnel of units under the 101st Infantry Brigade in a brief encounter in Barangay Baiwas, Sumisip.

ABU SAYYAF

BASILAN

SUMISIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guard sues Teves son for attack

Guard sues Teves son for attack

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Las Piñas police chief Col. Jaime Santos told The STAR that Jomar Pajares filed charges of physical injuries, grave...
Nation
fbtw

General, 9 cops charged in PNP doctor’s death

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed criminal charges against a Philippine National Police general and nine other officers for the death of a PNP doctor from the accidental inhalation of a disinfectant...
Nation
fbtw

16 poll hot spots in Cagayan – PNP

By Victor Martin | 17 hours ago
Fifteen towns and a city in Cagayan are considered areas of concern in the May elections, according to the provincial police office.
Nation
fbtw

2 kids drown in irrigation canal

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Two children drowned in an irrigation canal in Tabuk, Kalinga on Friday.
Nation
fbtw

Another cop dies of COVID-19

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A policewoman battling breast cancer has died of COVID-19, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
PNP to sue e-sabong cop for malversation

PNP to sue e-sabong cop for malversation

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will sue for malversation of government funds an anti-narcotics officer who was arrested while...
Nation
fbtw
Vico: Vote buying tied to plunder, poverty

Vico: Vote buying tied to plunder, poverty

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
For Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, the problem of vote buying can only be stopped if people learn how it has become a part of an...
Nation
fbtw
MRT-3 breaches 300,000-passenger mark

MRT-3 breaches 300,000-passenger mark

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Over 300,000 passengers rode the trains of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 last Friday, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic...
Nation
fbtw
Taal: 36 volcanic quakes recorded

Taal: 36 volcanic quakes recorded

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Thirty-six volcanic quakes were recorded in Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours.
Nation
fbtw
San Juan cites Ortigas Land as pandemic response partner

San Juan cites Ortigas Land as pandemic response partner

17 hours ago
The city government of San Juan recently named Ortigas Land as one of the local government’s outstanding partners in...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with