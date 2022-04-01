Farmer rescues sick Philippine Eagle

A weak Philippine eagle was found crawling in an open area in Trento, Agusan del Sur.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A farmer on Thursday turned over to barangay officials a weak Philippine Eagle he found crawling in an open area in his farm in Trento town in Agusan del Sur.

Rey Borlaza told reporters he is convinced that the raptor (scientific name: Pithecophaga jefferyi) is sick since it did not have any wound or a broken wing or leg.

Borlaza turned over the eagle to Joyren Duron, chairperson of Barangay Pangyan in Trento on Thursday morning.

Handout Farmer Rey Borlaza rescued a weak Philippine Eagle he found crawling in an open area in his farm in Trento town in Agusan del Sur province.

Duron, in turn, endorsed the eagle to their local government unit.

The municipality of Trento is not too distant from tropical rainforests that are natural habitats of endangered bird and animal species.