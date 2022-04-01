^

Farmer rescues sick Philippine Eagle

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 4:53pm
Farmer rescues sick Philippine Eagle
A weak Philippine eagle was found crawling in an open area in Trento, Agusan del Sur.
Handout via John Uson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A farmer on Thursday turned over to barangay officials a weak Philippine Eagle he found crawling in an open area in his farm in Trento town in Agusan del Sur.

Rey Borlaza told reporters he is convinced that the raptor (scientific name: Pithecophaga jefferyi) is sick since it did not have any wound or a broken wing or leg.

Borlaza turned over the eagle to Joyren Duron, chairperson of Barangay Pangyan in Trento on Thursday morning.

Farmer Rey Borlaza rescued a weak Philippine Eagle he found crawling in an open area in his farm in Trento town in Agusan del Sur province.
Handout

Duron, in turn, endorsed the eagle to their local government unit.

The municipality of Trento is not too distant from tropical rainforests that are natural habitats of endangered bird and animal species.

