^

Nation

11 more Abu Sayyaf men surrender in Basilan

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 3:40pm
11 more Abu Sayyaf men surrender in Basilan
Satellite image shows Basilan.
Google Maps

CAMP GENERAL PENDATUN, Maguindanao — Eleven members of the now seemingly moribund Abu Sayyaf group in Basilan surrendered to the Army Tuesday.

The group is led by Abdullah Indanan, a henchman of Isnilon Hapilon, who perished during the May 23 to August 16, 2017 siege of Marawi City by the Abu Sayyaf and the Maute terror group.

Reports reaching the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, stated that Indanan and his 10 followers surrendered to Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of the Army’s 101st Brigade, during a simple rite in Barangay Serongon in Hadji Muhammad Adjul town in Basilan.

The event was organized by officials of the Army’s 4th Special Forces Battalion, who, along with emissaries of Gov. Jim Salliman, and representatives from the Basilan Provincial Police Office,   convinced them to return to the fold of law via backdoor talks.

Gobway said leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which has a current peace process with Malacañang, also helped secure the surrender of Indanan’s group.

Indanan and his followers yielded four days after personnel of different Army units under Gobway, also commander of the anti-terror Joint Task Force Basilan, killed in a brief encounter in Barangay Baiwas in Sumisip town the long wanted Radzmil Jannatul, the Abu Sayyaf’s top leader in the province.

Indanan and his men renounced their membership with the Abu Sayyaf after turning over nine M16 rifles, a 5.56 M4 rifle and a .30 caliber vintage Carbine rifle to Army officials and local executives in the presence of Gobway.

Indanan and his companions ---Jerome Jamiri, Ibrahim Abdullah, Khalid Jobel, Rox Jobel, Annoy Jobel, Saham Ikram, Sahak Indanan, Walid Mungkay, Kading Kallang and a certain Abu Supian --- also promised to cooperate with the provincial government’s peace-building programs meant to sustain the peace now spreading around Basilan.

More than 300 Abu Sayyaf members have surrendered and returned to mainstream society in batches since 2016 through the efforts of the 101st Infantry Brigade, the PRO-BAR and the office of Salliman.

ABU SAYYAF GROUP (ASG)
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Death of ex-DOH exec’s son after vax probed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health is investigating the death of a son of former DOH undersecretary Herminigildo Valle, allegedly after receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Nation
fbtw

1 dead in Abra checkpoint shootout

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
An alleged shootout between policemen and the group of Vice Mayor Jaja Josefina Disono of Pilar, Abra yesterday left one of her supporters dead.
Nation
fbtw

Screen medical mission doctors, LGUs told

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health said local government units should screen doctors conducting medical missions after a 13-year-old boy died from blood loss after undergoing circumcision in Lucena, Quezon recently.
Nation
fbtw

Malabon bets claim lead in different surveys

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The top two contenders for Malabon’s mayoralty post presented different surveys to claim they are the most preferred candidate to succeed outgoing Mayor Lenlen Oreta.
Nation
fbtw

Bayan Muna Panay official held

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The secretary general of militant group Bayan Muna in Panay was arrested in Cabatuan town in Iloilo yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
DA orders stricter measures vs bird flu

DA orders stricter measures vs bird flu

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary William Dar has called for stricter control and containment measures against avian influenza or bird...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City turns over new jail facility to BJMP

Quezon City turns over new jail facility to BJMP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday turned over a new detention facility in Barangay Payatas to the Bureau of Jail Management...
Nation
fbtw
12 Makati schools resume face-to-face classes

12 Makati schools resume face-to-face classes

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Twelve public schools in Makati City resumed face-to-face classes yesterday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Nation
fbtw
281,507 take MRT-3 on Day 1 of free rides

281,507 take MRT-3 on Day 1 of free rides

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Metro Rail Transit-3 serviced over 280,000 passengers on the first day of implementation of the free rides program on...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD: Keith Martin died of heart attack

QCPD: Keith Martin died of heart attack

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
American R&B singer and songwriter Keith Eric Martin, who was found dead at his condominium unit in Quezon City last Friday,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with