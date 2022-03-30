Screen medical mission doctors, LGUs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said local government units should screen doctors conducting medical missions after a 13-year-old boy died from blood loss after undergoing circumcision in Lucena, Quezon recently.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie said LGUs should be on guard for groups applying for permits to conduct free circumcision.

Vergeire said only licensed doctors should perform the procedure in a clean environment using safe and clean equipment to prevent infection.

She said the death of the boy is ”not a usual thing that happens.”

Vergeire said the DOH-Calabarzon office is investigating the incident.