^

Nation

Cop, 3 others killed in shootout at Calatagan cockfighting arena

Arnell Ozaeta - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2022 | 2:42pm
Cop, 3 others killed in shootout at Calatagan cockfighting arena
Camp BGen Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City, Laguna is the headquarters of Police Regional Office 4-A.
PRO 4-A Facebook page

BATANGAS, Philippines — Four people, including a police officer, were killed and two others were wounded in a shootout between police and gunman in Calatagan, Batangas in Calatagan town on Saturday evening in what may have been an attempt to kill a local official from another town who was also administrator of the local cockpit.

Calatagan police identified the slain police officer as Pat. Gregorio Panganiban Jr, a member of the Traffic Patrol Team.

Panganiban died from being shot in the chest.

Three of the alleged gunmen — Joel Robles Herjas, Rolly Herjas and Gabriel Robles Bahia — were also killed in the shootout.

Civilians Joselito Carlum and Mayumi Dunaway were caught in the shootout and were brought to the Metro Balayan Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to reports, personnel of Calatagan Municipal Police received information that there were suspicious armed men roaming around Calatagan Cockpit Arena past 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the armed men were allegedly planning to kill Michael Comaya — a municipal councilor of Lian town, who was also an administrator of the Calatagan Cockpit Arena.

The gunmen opened fire on police officers sent to investigate, police said.

"Panganiban diligently performed his duties to suppress the suspects from pursuing their criminal act," Police Brig.Gen Antonio Yarra, regional poliice chief, said.

The Senate has been holding hearings on the disappearances of dozens of 'sabungeros' connected to 'e-sabong' operations. The Palace has also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. to investigate the disappearances.

'E-sabong' involves remote betting on actual cockfights.

BATANGAS

CALATAGAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-actress, 4 others nabbed in drug bust

Ex-actress, 4 others nabbed in drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
An ex-military officer, a former sexy actress and their three companions were arrested in a drug sting in Quezon City, which...
Nation
fbtw
Cop, 3 others killed in shootout at Calatagan cockfighting arena

Cop, 3 others killed in shootout at Calatagan cockfighting arena

By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 hours ago
Police said the armed men were allegedly planning to kill Michael Comaya — a municipal councilor of Lian town, who was...
Nation
fbtw
Fugitive nabbed for rape of girl, 6

Fugitive nabbed for rape of girl, 6

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A man wanted for raping a six-year-old girl was arrested in Barangay Marulas, Valenzuela City on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
5 Pinoys barred from leaving Philippines
By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
Immigration officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 prevented five Filipinos, possible victims of human trafficking, from leaving for Libya on March 6.
Nation
fbtw
Whale shark caught in net in La Union freed
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Fishermen, beachgoers and environmentalists helped release a whale shark locally known as butanding, which was trapped in a fishing net in San Juan, La Union on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
MMDA: Metro Manila mayors open to proposed restriction-free 'Alert Level 0'

MMDA: Metro Manila mayors open to proposed restriction-free 'Alert Level 0'

30 minutes ago
“I support the move...I think it is high time we trust the business owners on what they need to do to protect themselves...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE closes COVID-19 cash aid application

DOLE closes COVID-19 cash aid application

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The application for the Department of Labor and Employment COVID-19 cash aid program is now closed, according to the age...
Nation
fbtw
Shabu lab raided in Caloocan

Shabu lab raided in Caloocan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Anti-narcotics officers raided a purported methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu laboratory in Caloocan City on Friday, the...
Nation
fbtw
PITX hosts seminar for driver&rsquo;s license renewal

PITX hosts seminar for driver’s license renewal

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
About 50 public utility bus and jeepney drivers who needed to renew their driver’s license underwent a free seminar...
Nation
fbtw
Man held for sex trafficking

Man held for sex trafficking

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A man was arrested in Pasay City for allegedly pimping females on social media platform Facebook.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with