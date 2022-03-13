Cop, 3 others killed in shootout at Calatagan cockfighting arena

BATANGAS, Philippines — Four people, including a police officer, were killed and two others were wounded in a shootout between police and gunman in Calatagan, Batangas in Calatagan town on Saturday evening in what may have been an attempt to kill a local official from another town who was also administrator of the local cockpit.

Calatagan police identified the slain police officer as Pat. Gregorio Panganiban Jr, a member of the Traffic Patrol Team.

Panganiban died from being shot in the chest.

Three of the alleged gunmen — Joel Robles Herjas, Rolly Herjas and Gabriel Robles Bahia — were also killed in the shootout.

Civilians Joselito Carlum and Mayumi Dunaway were caught in the shootout and were brought to the Metro Balayan Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to reports, personnel of Calatagan Municipal Police received information that there were suspicious armed men roaming around Calatagan Cockpit Arena past 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the armed men were allegedly planning to kill Michael Comaya — a municipal councilor of Lian town, who was also an administrator of the Calatagan Cockpit Arena.

The gunmen opened fire on police officers sent to investigate, police said.

"Panganiban diligently performed his duties to suppress the suspects from pursuing their criminal act," Police Brig.Gen Antonio Yarra, regional poliice chief, said.

The Senate has been holding hearings on the disappearances of dozens of 'sabungeros' connected to 'e-sabong' operations. The Palace has also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Amusements and Gaming Corp. to investigate the disappearances.

'E-sabong' involves remote betting on actual cockfights.