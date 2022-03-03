Man shot dead after attending court hearing
March 3, 2022 | 12:00am
CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija, Philippines — A man was killed in a gun attack after attending a court hearing in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday.
Reports reaching Col. Jess Mendez, Nueva Ecija police director, identified the victim as Roderico de Leon.
Police said De Leon was in a tricycle on his way home after attending a land dispute hearing at the Regional Trial Court Branch 40 in Palayan City when he was shot by motorcycle-riding men. The shooting occurred along the bypass road in Barangay Soledad in Sta. Rosa town.
