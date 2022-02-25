Intramuros posts 132% increase in visitors in February

This undated photo shows a view of Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Intramuros logged 38,154 same-day visitors as of Feb. 23, 2022.

The jump in visitors is a 132% increase from its 28,855 guests last January.

Related Stories Rizal Park, 3 Intramuros sites set to reopen on September 16

Tourism Secretary and Intramuros Administration chair Bernadette Romulo-Puyat expressed her optimism about the Intramuros figures.

“The increase in visitors in Intramuros’ various sites reflects the optimism and confidence in travel,” Puyat said.

She cited that the open-space, lush gardens and the strict implementation of health and safety protocols in the Walled City make it “an ideal to visit in the new normal.”

Puyat said that under the COVID-19 Alert Level 2, physical distancing, contact tracing, and the maximum number of visitors per site are strictly observed in Intramuros. The National Capital Region where Intramuros is remains under this Alert Level 2 until the end of the month.

Aside from the health and safety protocols in place, the Department of Tourism said that 100% of Intramuros Administration workers, including its outsourced security and janitorial staff, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as September 14.

Three Intramuros sites reopened to the public in September amid the easement of restrictions in NCR.

Among the sites open are the following: