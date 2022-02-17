Military announces surrender of 3 Dawlah Islamiya, 2 NPAs

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — The military this week announced the surrender of three Dawlah Islamiya terrorists and two New People's Army rebels in different areas in Mindanao.

Three members of the Dawlah Islamiya who acted as lookouts in recent ambush and bomb attacks by the terror group surrendered to authorities Tuesday, an Army general said. The three yielded an M16 rifle and two .45 caliber pistols before they renounced their membership in the Dawlah Islamiya at the headquarters of the Army's 103d Infantry Brigade.

They separately confirmed to reporters their involvement in a spate of harassments last year of patrolling personnel of the Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur.

One said they decided to surrender after a number of Dawlah Islamiya members were killed in recent clashes with soldiers in Lanao del Sur and in Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army-led anti-terror Task Force Haribon, said Thursday they are expecting more to surrender in Lanao del Sur.

Cuerpo, also commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the three will be brought back to mainstream society with the help of local officials in Piagapo and the Lanao del Sur provincial government.

Meanwhile, two members of the NPA surrendered also surrendered to the 5th Special Forces Battalion in South Cotabato.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said the two turned in an M16 rifle and a .30-cal. Garand rifle before they renounced their NPA membership.



In a statement, the 5th SF Battalion said the two belonged to the NPA's self-styled Guerilla Front 73-Far South Mindanao Region, whose leaders are wanted for heinous offenses.

More than a hundred NPAs have surrendered in batches to 6th ID's different units in central Mindanao in the past 12 months.