

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Revamp in BARMM government underway
 


Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 4:09pm





 
Revamp in BARMM government underway
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 
via The STAR / John Unson
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has ordered his subordinate-ministers and their deputies to file courtesy resignation in preparation for a revamp in the regional government.


A copy of Ebrahim’s memorandum, dated Feb. 8, 2022, was circulated to reporters in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Saturday.


He stated in his directive that to prevent a vacuum in the operations of the regional government, the director-general for each of the ministries shall oversee delivery of services to BARMM residents while the selection and appointment of full-fledged ministers are underway.


The creation of the BARMM government, established only in 2019, is a product of 22 years of peace talks between Malacañang and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.


The MILF’s central committee is led by Ebrahim.


The BARMM has about 20 ministries and support offices under the office of the regional chief minister.


The BARMM has a charter, the Republic Act 11054, whose ratification via a plebiscite in early 2019 replaced the then 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with a more empowered Bangsamoro regional government.  


 










 









BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ex-BOC officer faces prison over SALN




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
17 hours ago 


A former Bureau of Customs officer was sentenced to serve up to eight years in prison by the Manila regional trial court for failing to declare her business interests in her statement of assets, liabilities and...

 






Nation
fbtw













Drunk cop shoots college student







Drunk cop shoots college student



By Emmanuel Tupas |
17 hours ago 


A policeman is in hot water after he shot a college student in Quezon City.








Nation
fbtw













3 nabbed for killing teen in gang war




By Ghio Ong |
17 hours ago 


Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in a gang war in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.








Nation
fbtw













Along the path of MRT-7, tension over land use and food security


 




Along the path of MRT-7, tension over land use and food security



By Geela Garcia |
2 days ago 


Redo Peña, a farmer and a member of Tungkong Mangga Upland Farmers Association Inc, recalled that families started...








Nation
fbtw













Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales







Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales

 

13 days ago 


No damage is expected, Phivolcs said, but aftershocks may still occur later on. 








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Boracay tourists may walk in for COVID-19 boosters &mdash; DOT chief







Boracay tourists may walk in for COVID-19 boosters — DOT chief



By Rosette Adel |
7 minutes ago 

 
A pharmacy in the world-famous Boracay island is now accommodating fully vaccinated local and tourists to have their booster...








Nation
fbtw













9 dead in Maguindanao ambush







9 dead in Maguindanao ambush



By John Unson |
1 hour ago 


Nine people got killed in an ambush here on Saturday morning in what the police and military said was rooted to a longtime...








Nation
fbtw













DOJ: Move Kerwin to regular jail







DOJ: Move Kerwin to regular jail



By Robertzon Ramirez |
17 hours ago 


The Department of Justice has filed a motion for the transfer of alleged drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa to...








Nation
fbtw













OCTA: &lsquo;Very low risk&rsquo; NCR possible in March







OCTA: ‘Very low risk’ NCR possible in March



By Janvic Mateo |
17 hours ago 


It is possible for the National Capital Region to be downgraded to “very low risk” next month, a member of the...








Nation
fbtw













US turns over 4 Cessna planes to Philippines







US turns over 4 Cessna planes to Philippines



By Janvic Mateo |
17 hours ago 


The United States on Thursday turned over to the Philippines four Cessna planes as part of a P298.1-million ($5.8-million)...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!






 


 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with