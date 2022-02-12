

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
9 dead in Maguindanao ambush
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 3:29pm





 
9 dead in Maguindanao ambush
The police and military are cooperating in identifying the real culprits in the fatal ambush of nine persons in Guindulungan, Maguindanao for immediate prosecution. 
Philstar.com / John Unson
 


GUINDULUNGAN, Maguindanao — Nine people got killed in an ambush here on Saturday morning in what the police and military said was rooted to a longtime ”rido” between two Moro clans.


Rido is a generic term for clan war in many Southern Philippine languages.


The Maguindanao provincial police and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division confirmed the death of nine persons in the incident, among them Pagz Mamasainged, also known as “Commander Black Magic,” who died instantly from multiple bullet wounds.


They were on board a maroon Mitsubishi Montero and a black Ford Ranger pick-up truck that their attackers shot with assault rifles while maneuvering through a secluded stretch of a road connecting Barangay Kalumamis to the Cotabato-Isulan Highway.


Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of 6th ID, said Mamasainged and his followers are adversaries of another group led by Jordan Mamalintang and his son, Morsid.


The two groups had figured in firefights early on.


Uy said their intelligence agents shall help the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region probe on the incident, feared to escalate the animosity between the two feuding groups.


Residents of Kalumamis had told investigators the gunmen behind the ambush had positioned themselves along the route where they attacked their targets hours prior to the incident.


The 6th ID and PRO-BAR will deploy peacekeepers in the area to prevent the two enemy groups from getting close to each other while efforts to settle their rido are underway.


 










 









AMBUSH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Drunk cop shoots college student







Drunk cop shoots college student



By Emmanuel Tupas |
 15 hours ago 


A policeman is in hot water after he shot a college student in Quezon City.








Nation
fbtw













Ex-BOC officer faces prison over SALN




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
15 hours ago 


A former Bureau of Customs officer was sentenced to serve up to eight years in prison by the Manila regional trial court for failing to declare her business interests in her statement of assets, liabilities and...








Nation
fbtw













Along the path of MRT-7, tension over land use and food security







Along the path of MRT-7, tension over land use and food security



By Geela Garcia |
2 days ago 


Redo Peña, a farmer and a member of Tungkong Mangga Upland Farmers Association Inc, recalled that families started...








Nation
fbtw













Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales







Phivolcs: Magnitude 5 earthquake recorded in Zambales



13 days ago 


No damage is expected, Phivolcs said, but aftershocks may still occur later on. 








Nation
fbtw













3 nabbed for killing teen in gang war




 By Ghio Ong |
15 hours ago 


Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in a gang war in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









DOJ: Move Kerwin to regular jail







DOJ: Move Kerwin to regular jail



By Robertzon Ramirez |
15 hours ago 


The Department of Justice has filed a motion for the transfer of alleged drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa to...

 






Nation
fbtw













OCTA: &lsquo;Very low risk&rsquo; NCR possible in March







OCTA: ‘Very low risk’ NCR possible in March



By Janvic Mateo |
15 hours ago 


It is possible for the National Capital Region to be downgraded to “very low risk” next month, a member of the...








Nation
fbtw













US turns over 4 Cessna planes to Philippines







US turns over 4 Cessna planes to Philippines



By Janvic Mateo |
15 hours ago 


The United States on Thursday turned over to the Philippines four Cessna planes as part of a P298.1-million ($5.8-million)...








Nation
fbtw













De Lima airs concern over missing sabungeros







De Lima airs concern over missing sabungeros



By Paolo Romero |
15 hours ago 


Sen. Leila de Lima yesterday expressed concern over the reported rising number of kidnapped or missing cockfight players,...








Nation
fbtw













EDSA segments closed for reblocking




By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
15 hours ago 


Two segments of EDSA would be closed this weekend to make way for road reblocking, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said yesterday.








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with