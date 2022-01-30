

















































 
























North Cotabato barangay execs surrender unlicensed rifles to Army
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
January 30, 2022 | 2:31pm





 
This map highlights the municipality of Carmen in North Cotabato
Google Maps
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Seven barangay chairpersons in Carmen, North Cotabato surrendered unlicensed rifles to the military over the weekend, Army officials said Sunday.


Jimmy Cabrillo of Kibudtungan, Percival Bacudo of Aroman, Reynaldo Camique of Tonganon, Acob Guiamilil of Palanggalan, Ronald Akmad of Kibenes, Robert Baguat of Ranzo and Pepito Calibara of Tacupan turned over five M1 Garand Rifle and two .30 caliber Carbine to Col. Jovencio Gonzales of the Army’s 602nd Brigade in a simple rite in Carmen town proper.


Gonzales, commander of the 602nd Brigade based in Carmen, said the seven barangay officials voluntarily yielded the rifles through the efforts of the 90th Infantry Battalion and local officials in support of the government’s nationwide campaign against loose firearms.


In the past year, units of the 602nd Infantry Brigade collected more than 50 unlicensed firearms voluntarily turned in by owners.


The firearms collected include those surrendered by members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who have returned to the fold of law in batches in recent months. 


 










 









