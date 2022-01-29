Philippines crime rate drops by 14%

MANILA, Philippines — The crime volume in the country dropped by nearly 14 percent last year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

Data from the PNP showed that 37,626 incidents were recorded in 2021 compared to the 43,696 documented in 2020.

The figure is lower by 71.42 percent compared to a total of 131,685 crimes recorded when President Duterte assumed office in 2016.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos attributed the downtrend in crime incidents to the intensified implementation of the Enhanced Managing Police Operations following the declaration of a national health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incidents of theft dropped from 12,130 to 11,492, a decrease of 5.26 percent; physical injury, 33.20 percent; homicide, 19.53 percent, and motorcycle theft, 15.29 percent.

Carlos lauded his predecessors for their relentless anti-crime operations amid the pandemic.