P5.1 million shabu seized in Pasay, Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — Operatives of the police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) confiscated P5.1 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu in separate stings in Pasay and Caloocan on Friday.

PDEG director Brig. Gen. Remus Medina said some 700 grams of shabu valued at P4.76 million were confiscated from Madonna Romaguera in a sting in Pasay at around 1 p.m.

A cell phone and a motorcycle were also seized from Romaguera.

In Caloocan, suspected drug dealer Daryl Santos, 19, was arrested in front of a mall along Rizal Avenue in Monumento at around 5 p.m.

Police seized 50 grams of shabu valued at P340,000 and a cell phone from Santos.

In Quezon City, around 15 grams of shabu with a street value of P102,000 were confiscated from Allan Nabayra, 42 , according to Quezon City Police District spokesperson Maj. Wennie Ann Cale.

The suspect also yielded a cell phone and a coin purse.

Charges of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are being prepared against the suspects.