

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Bangsamoro 'SEAL' award for local execs launched
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
January 22, 2022 | 2:55pm





 
Bangsamoro 'SEAL' award for local execs launched
The municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao was one of dozens that got special awards for good governance from the Bangsamoro government. 
Philstar.com / John Unson
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six mayors received this week the Salamat Excellence Award for Leadership, first ever since the inception in the 1970s of Moro autonomy that has become what is now the Bangsamoro government.


The SEAL citation is premised on the efficiency of recipients in governance and in security and community-development initiatives.


The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao released Wednesday the SEAL awards to Mayors Ramon Piang of Upi, Shameem Mastura of Sultan Kudarat, Midpantao Midtimbang Jr. of Guindulungan and Abdulkarim Langkuno of Paglat, all in Maguindanao.


Mayors Hanie Bud and Ali Sumandar of Maluso, Basilan and Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, respectively, also received a SEAL award each.


The symbolic rite, held at the Bangsamoro capitol here and facilitated by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, was among the events that capped off the commemoration of BARMM's third founding anniversary that started on Monday and lasted until Friday.


The six SEAL awardees got from the MILG-BARMM a P2.5-million grant each for any feasible peace and development project, a P300,000 worth gold medallion and plaques of appreciation.


The annual grant of the SEAL award starting this year was conceived by BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo and other top regional officials in honor of the founder of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the late Salamat Hashim, who had studied Islam at the Al-Azzar University in Cairo, Egypt.


The creation of BARMM, whose charter, the Bangsamoro Organic Law, was ratified via a plebiscite in January 2019 in the provinces of the now defunct 29-year Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, was a product of 22 years of peace talks between the government and the MILF.


BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim, is the chairman of the MILF’s central committee.


The MILG also conferred during Wednesday’s event at the BARMM capitol here the Lupong Tagapamayapa Incentives Award to 29 barangay governments for good examples in addressing community security issues.


Twenty-four more barangays received from the MILG the Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays while nine others got citations under the Search for Model Barangays, or SMB program, of the MILG.


Barangay Remfes in Upi, Maguindanao topped in the SMB and got a P1 million cash grant. The eight other model barangays that qualified in the SMB received a P100,000 prize each.


The MILG also cited a number of local government units in the Bangsamoro region for having passed the Local Government Functionality Appraisal and the LGU Grant Assistance for Innovative Practices.


The BARMM has 116 towns in its five provinces --- Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.


The BARMM was launched in January 2019, a result of the enactment into law by Congress of its charter, the Bangsamoro Organic Law.


The grant of limited Moro autonomy, via the Office of the Regional Commissioner and, later, the Lupong Tagapagpaganap ng Pook in Regions 9 and 12, was started in the 1970s by then President Ferdinand Marcos.


The ARMM, created in 1990, during the time of President Corazon Aquino, was replaced three years ago with a more empowered BARMM that has an 80-member regional parliament.


 










 









GOOD GOVERNANCE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







P4 million COVID-19  test kits seized in Manila







P4 million COVID-19 test kits seized in Manila



By Emmanuel Tupas |
16 hours ago 


Around 50 boxes of unauthorized COVID test kits valued at P450,000 were seized from three people in Ermita, Manila on Th...








Nation
fbtw













Maynilad sets 5-day supply cutoff




By Catherine Talavera |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. in Las Piñas and Muntinlupa will have no water for five days next week due to system adjustments for its treatment plants.








Nation
fbtw













LRT-2 elevators, escalators fixed




By Ghio Ong |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Faulty elevators and escalators at the Light Rail Transit Line 2 have been fixed, its operator said yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













Go aids Metro Manila fire victims




January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


The office of Sen. Bong Go has organized another series of distribution activities in Parañaque, Pasig and Taguig on Tuesday for families whose homes were damaged by recent fires.








Nation
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site







Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
1 day ago 


After the Manila Zoo, Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday said he is open to using the dolomite beach along Roxas Boulevard as...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Mobile vax drive set at PITX







Mobile vax drive set at PITX



By Helen Flores |
16 hours ago 


The Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will hold a mobile vaccination drive in...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City expands free testing program







Quezon City expands free testing program



By Janvic Mateo |
16 hours ago 


The Quezon City government has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program amid the surge in new cases believed driven by the...








Nation
fbtw













House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners&rsquo; benefits







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners’ benefits



By Edu Punay |
16 hours ago 


A House panel has approved a measure seeking to grant additional benefits for pensioners.








Nation
fbtw













DOTr: 47.1 million used EDSA busway in 2021







DOTr: 47.1 million used EDSA busway in 2021



By Richmond Mercurio |
16 hours ago 


The EDSA Busway served 47.104 million riders last year, an average of 129,000 persons daily, the Department of Transportation...








Nation
fbtw













Brace for COVID-19 surge, LGUs outside Metro Manila told




By Helen Flores |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


As COVID-19 cases rise in areas outside Metro Manila, the government has urged pandemic task forces in the provinces to prepare their healthcare system.








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with