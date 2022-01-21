

















































 
























Nation
 
More areas placed under Alert Levels 4, 3
 


Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2022 | 12:00am





 
More areas placed under Alert Levels 4, 3
Hundreds of individuals swarmed at a vaccination site in Pasay City on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, the first day of the strict implementation of the "no vaccination, no ride" policy in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — Four provinces will be placed under Alert Level 4, the second strictest classification, while 15 more areas will be escalated to Alert Level 3 starting today as the number of COVID-9 infections continues to rise.


Kalinga, Ifugao and Mountain Province in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Northern Samar in Eastern Visayas would be escalated to Alert Level 4 from Jan. 21 to 31, acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles announced yesterday.


Under Alert Level 4, a number of businesses or activities may operate or may be undertaken, but only up to 10 percent of indoor venues and 30 percent of outdoor venues may be filled up.


Areas that will be under Alert Level 3 starting today until the end of the month are Apayao, Puerto Princesa City and Masbate in Luzon; Siquijor in the Visayas; and Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Lanao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, North Cotabato, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, Surigao del Norte, Maguindanao and Basilan in Mindanao.


Under Alert Level 3, several establishments and activities are allowed up to 30 percent indoor capacity for fully vaccinated persons and 50 percent outdoor venue capacity.


The updated classifications were approved by the government’s pandemic task force yesterday.


 










 









