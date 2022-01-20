2 Sorsogon town inmates caught roaming in market

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Matnog police station in Sorsogon are in hot water after two inmates were found roaming in the public market on Tuesday.

The Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group coordinated with the Bicol police for an investigation and filing of administrative charges against the police officers, IMEG director Brig. Gen. Oliver Enmodias said.

The inmates, JR Genablazo and Pedro Garote, who were charged with drug trafficking and rape, respectively, were arrested at around 10:30 a.m.

Enmodias said the two were always seen outside their detention cell without pertinent documents or court orders.

He said Genablazo even resumed his illegal activities.

“This blatant irregularity from PNP personnel in the lower units will never be tolerated,” Enmodias said.