

















































 
























^


 

 











 








Nation
 
6 hurt in bus blast in North Cotabato
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 1:35pm





 
6 hurt in bus blast in North Cotabato
This Jan.11, 2022 photo shows the Mindanao Star Bus unit after the blast.
via The STAR / John Unson
 


NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Six were hurt, among them two children and an infant, in an explosion inside a bus along the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Aleosan on Tuesday morning.


Masid Benjamin, 25, Rodolfo Castillo, 67, Haron Solaiman, 24, and the three children sustained shrapnel wounds from the blast. 



They were immediately rushed by a responding police team and personnel of the Aleosan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to different hospitals for treatment.


In an initial statement, the Aleosan police said the driver of the Mindanao Star Bus was maneuvering through a stretch of the highway in Purok Narra in Barangay San Mateo when a blast ripped through the rear part of the vehicle. The blast also broke the windows of the bus.


Police suspect that the bomb was rigged underneath one of the seats in the bus, possibly while on a stopover in one of the terminals along its route. 


 










 









ALEOSAN
BUS BOMBING
NORTH COTABATO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







MRT-3 offers free antigen test







MRT-3 offers free antigen test



By Ghio Ong |
14 hours ago 


The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 will start its random COVID-19 antigen tests for MRT-3 passengers starting today.








Nation
fbtw













Baguio rushes booster shots as COVID-19 cases spike







Baguio rushes booster shots as COVID-19 cases spike



By Artemio Dumlao |
14 hours ago 


Residents are flocking to vaccination centers for their booster shots as Baguio City recorded 310 new COVID cases in just...








Nation
fbtw













Infected Pharmally exec still detained at Senate




By Paolo Romero |
 January 11, 2022 - 12:00am 


Twinkle Dargani, one of the executives of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. being held at the Senate, will not be transferred to a hospital despite being infected with COVID-19, an official said yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













Drunk man torches house







Drunk man torches house



By John Unson |
14 hours ago 


A drunk man set their house on fire, leaving his family homeless in this town on Sunday.








Nation
fbtw













Mikey Arroyo, Baguio lawmaker catch COVID-19







Mikey Arroyo, Baguio lawmaker catch COVID-19



By Artemio Dumlao |
14 hours ago 


Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo, son of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Baguio Rep. Marquez...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









7 nabbed for gun ban violation nationwide







7 nabbed for gun ban violation nationwide



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
14 hours ago 


Seven persons were arrested in different areas of the country for violating the gun ban on Sunday, the first day of the election...








Nation
fbtw













Stop bread price hike, DTI asked







Stop bread price hike, DTI asked



By Paolo Romero |
14 hours ago 


Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has urged the government, particularly the Department of Trade and Industry, to...








Nation
fbtw













4 inmates dead in Caloocan jail riot







4 inmates dead in Caloocan jail riot



By Ghio Ong |
14 hours ago 


Four detainees died and scores were reportedly injured when a riot erupted between two rival gangs over a coin game at the...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City to open more vaccination facilities







Quezon City to open more vaccination facilities



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
14 hours ago 

 
The Quezon City government said yesterday it would open more vaccination sites to ramp up its inoculation program to cover...








Nation
fbtw













Court records stolen







Court records stolen



By Ed Amoroso |
14 hours ago 


A man has been arrested for stealing records of criminal cases in Batangas, authorities said yesterday.








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with