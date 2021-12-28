Rain floods Quezon towns

LUCENA CITY, Philippines — Continuous heavy downpour spawned by shear line or tail-end of frontal system caused floods in several areas in Quezon province yesterday.

Netizens posted photos of houses and streets submerged under water in Gumaca and Lopez towns.

“It’s still raining in Lopez, Quezon. It will probably flood if the rain doesn’t stop,” Neth Millena posted on social media.

In a weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line is affecting Southern Tagalog and the Visayas while the northeast monsoon will prevail over the rest of Luzon.

The two weather systems triggered flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

Heavy rainfall may swell rivers in several areas in Quezon.