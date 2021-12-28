

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Rain floods Quezon towns
 


Michelle Zoleta - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2021 | 12:00am





  


LUCENA CITY, Philippines — Continuous heavy downpour spawned by shear line or tail-end of frontal system caused floods in several areas in Quezon province yesterday.


Netizens posted photos of houses and streets submerged under water in Gumaca and Lopez towns.


“It’s still raining in Lopez, Quezon. It will probably flood if the rain doesn’t stop,” Neth Millena posted on social media.


In a weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line is affecting Southern Tagalog and the Visayas while the northeast monsoon will prevail over the rest of Luzon.


The two weather systems triggered flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.


Heavy rainfall may swell rivers in several areas in Quezon.


 










 









GUMACA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







N.Cotabato cops praised for taking in kids abandoned in church by parents







N.Cotabato cops praised for taking in kids abandoned in church by parents



By John Unson |
8 hours ago 


Members of the Libungan police force took care of the abandoned children for almost two days.








Nation
fbtw













Soldiers in Christmas Day shooting in Taguig may face administrative cases too







Soldiers in Christmas Day shooting in Taguig may face administrative cases too



11 hours ago 


"We expect high standards of military discipline and values to all our personnel, hence if proven guilty, appropriate sanctions...








Nation
fbtw













PAF Black Hawks bring typhoon aid to remote areas of Palawan


 




PAF Black Hawks bring typhoon aid to remote areas of Palawan



11 hours ago 


Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters brought 60 sacks of rice and another 30 sacks of repacked rice to Linapacan, an island...








Nation
fbtw













BIFF bomb-maker 'Motorola' killed in Maguindanao clash







BIFF bomb-maker 'Motorola' killed in Maguindanao clash



By John Unson |
 12 hours ago 


Zukarno Guilil, also known as "Motorola", died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a gunfight with soldiers...








Nation
fbtw













Ex-Caloocan lawmaker seeks reparation from ombudsman







Ex-Caloocan lawmaker seeks reparation from ombudsman



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
22 days ago 


Former Caloocan congresswoman Mitzi Cajayon-Uy wants public officials unjustly accused of graft by the Office of the Ombudsman...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Roxas Boulevard to be closed for 3 months &ndash; MMDA







Roxas Boulevard to be closed for 3 months – MMDA



By Michael Punongbayan |
51 minutes ago 


The southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard will be closed to motorists soon for two to three months to give way for rehabilitation...








Nation
fbtw













Metro COVID-19 cases back to over 100 daily







Metro COVID-19 cases back to over 100 daily



By Michael Punongbayan |
51 minutes ago 


The National Capital Region posted a daily average of more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the OCTA Research Group...








Nation
fbtw













Moreno touts Manila Zoo renovation







Moreno touts Manila Zoo renovation



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
51 minutes ago 


Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno said yesterday he wanted to rehabilitate the decrepit Manila Zoo and the clock tower at...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon Memorial named National Cultural Treasure







Quezon Memorial named National Cultural Treasure



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
51 minutes ago 


The Quezon Memorial Shrine has been named a National Cultural Treasure, making it the second cultural treasure in Quezon City,...








Nation
fbtw













 Super Lotto jackpot to reach P95 million







Super Lotto jackpot to reach P95 million



By Rainier Allan Ronda |
51 minutes ago 


The jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto is estimated to reach P95 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with