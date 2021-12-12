Trader killed in indiscriminate firing

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A businesswoman died when suspected gang members fired shots in the air in Dasmariñas, Cavite, authorities said yesterday.

Rebecca Fuentes, 49, who was outside her home in Barangay Paliparan 3, was hit in the chest. She died on the way to the Pagamutan ng Dasmariñas.

The gang members, identified as Argueles Kevin, an alias Onyok and a certain Gerald, fled on foot.