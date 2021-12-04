
































































 




   







   















P13.6-M worth shabu seized in Sulu sting
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
December 4, 2021 | 5:09pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
P13.6-M worth shabu seized in Sulu sting
The shabu and marked money confiscated  from the three suspects entrapped in Indanan, Sulu on Dec. 4, 2021.
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from three peddlers entrapped early Saturday in Indanan town in Sulu.



The suspects, one of them a woman, are now in the custody of provincial personnel in Sulu of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.



Their names were withheld, meantime, while PDEA agents and personnel of the Sulu police are still trying to locate their accomplices.



The three alleged drug traffickers fell in a sting at past 5:00 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Kajatian in Indanan, laid jointly by agents of PDEA-BARMM and personnel of the provincial police force.



They were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling two kilos of shabu, valued at P13.6 million to non-uniformed PDEA agents and policemen.



In a statement Saturday, the PDEA-BARMM regional office here said the operation that resulted in the arrest of the three suspects was premised on reports by Indanan residents privy to their selling of shabu in the municipality and nearby areas.



The PDEA-BARMM said credit for their arrest should also go to the Indanan municipal police and the Sulu provincial police for helping plot the entrapment operation. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

