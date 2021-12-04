Dawlah Islamiya leader, 4 followers slain

MAMASAPANO, Maguindanao, Philippines — The new leader of the Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group was killed in an encounter with soldiers in Barangay Dabenayan in this town before dawn on Thursday.

Azim Karinda and four of his henchmen identified as Fahad Salipada, Hamsallah Ganoy Salangani, Salah Salipada and a certain Tatoks died in the clash, Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, said.

Uy said Karinda, who assumed the leadership of the group last month following the death of Salahuddin Hassan, was trained in bomb making by slain Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan.

The Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiya was tagged in bomb attacks in the region in the past years.

“We are expecting a retaliation for the death of Karinda. He was the biggest fish in this terror group,” Uy said.

The bodies of Karinda and his companions were turned over to local officials and community elders in Mamasapano for proper burial.