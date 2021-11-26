No.1 civil engineersâ€™ licensure exam passer is Bangsamoro

No.1 civil engineers’ licensure exam passer is Bangsamoro

Rajiv Noon Dalagan is a graduate of the Ateneo De Davao University.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The examinee who topped in this month’s civil engineers’ licensure exams is from the Bangsamoro region, something the local communities are so proud about.

Rajiv Noon Dalagan, a graduate of the Ateneo De Davao University, got a 93.25 rating in the exams.

Dalagan belongs to Moro clan in Tawi-Tawi, a component province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“It feels good to see a young man from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao hurdle the latest civil engineers’ licensure exams in brilliant colors,” BARMM Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said Friday.

Dalagan ranked first from among 2,374 examinees who passed the board exams.

There were 6,474 takers, but only 2,374 hurdled the series of tests to become licensed civil engineers.

Sources from BARMM’s 80-member regional parliament said there are members of the bloc planning to pass a resolution recognizing Dalagan’s feat.

BARMM Labor Minister Romeo Sema, a senior official of the Moro National Liberation Front, said Friday he and his subordinates were elated with the honor Dalagan gave the autonomous region.

“A number of medical students from BARMM also passed the medical licensure exams in the past two years. That is something that makes Bangsamoro residents proud,” Sema said.

One netizen in Maguindanao even insinuated via a Facebook post that BARMM’s public works ministry should enlist Dalagan, convinced he would be an asset to the Bangsamoro regional government.