
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Wanted terrorist bomb maker killed in South Cotabato, authorities say
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 4:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Wanted terrorist bomb maker killed in South Cotabato, authorities say
This satellite image shows Polomolok, a first class suburban municipality of South Cotabato, Philippines.
Google Earth
                        

                        
SOUTH COTABATO, Philippines — Authorities said they shot dead a bomb maker of the Dawlah Islamiya terror group in a brief gunfight in Barangay Lapu in Polomolok on Thursday.



The slain Dawlah Islamiya member, Esmael Sambial, and 15 companions are wanted for acts of terror and other heinous offenses.



Sambial was good at fabricating improvised explosive devices that can be detonated from a distance using a mobile phone, according to Army and police intelligence sources.



A police team was to arrest Sambial and other Dawlah Islamiya members peacefully but the operation went haywire when they resisted and opened fire, provoking a gunfight that resulted in his death.



Sambial's companions scampered away when they sensed that more policemen were closing in, leaving his bullet-riddled cadaver behind.



Sambial was a henchman of Zadee Nilong, leader of a Dawlah Islamiya group tagged in recent deadly bombings in central Mindanao.



The Dawlah Islamiya is connected with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters whose bastions are in the adjoining North Cotabato and Maguindanao provinces.



Both terror groups are using the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria as banner and have a reputation for bombing commercial establishments and public conveyances if owners refuse to shell out "protection money." 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DAWLAH ISLAMIYAH
                                                      POLOMOLOK
                                                      SOUTH COTABATO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank releases P89.4 billion cash aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank releases P89.4 billion cash aid


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has paid P89.45 billion in financial assistance to more than six million low-income...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Lanao del Sur mayoral bet held for murder
                              


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A candidate for mayor in a town in Lanao del Sur was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing of a market administrator last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Belmonte reminds cyclists, 'wear helmet, follow rules for safety'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Belmonte reminds cyclists, 'wear helmet, follow rules for safety'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte was one of the bikers apprehended for non-wearing of helmet during the Cycle to End Violence...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte to &lsquo;execute laws&rsquo; on Quiboloy issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte to ‘execute laws’ on Quiboloy issue


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte will execute the law if the US requests the extradition of his spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, who is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 9 more Ilocos schools may join in-person classes
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 November 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Nine other schools in Ilocos region have been nominated by the Department of Education for inclusion in the ongoing pilot run of limited face-to-face classes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 UDM resumes in-person classes for nursing, physical therapy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UDM resumes in-person classes for nursing, physical therapy


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Universidad de Manila has resumed face-to-face classes for nursing and physical therapy students, according to Mayor Isko...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PCOO exec may face raps for drinking at Senate hearing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PCOO exec may face raps for drinking at Senate hearing


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
An official of the Presidential Communications Operations Office may face administrative and disciplinary complaints after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5,000 health workers to get boosters in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
5,000 health workers to get boosters in Quezon City


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
An initial 5,000 healthcare workers in Quezon City are scheduled to receive COVID-19 booster shots this week, the local government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI: 10% of MSMEs in Metro Manila still closed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI: 10% of MSMEs in Metro Manila still closed


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 10 percent of micro, small and medium enterprises in Metro Manila remain closed despite the easing of quarantine restrictions,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Court frees 2 activists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Court frees 2 activists


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Manila court acquitted yesterday the activist couple arrested by police in Paco in 2019 for alleged possession of firearms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with