â€˜Respect the dead, donâ€™t leave trash in cemeteriesâ€™

‘Respect the dead, don’t leave trash in cemeteries’

People offer flowers to their dead at the Nativity of the Lord Parish’s Sanctuary of Resurrection in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday. Cemeteries and columbariums will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to prevent mass gatherings during the observance of Undas.

MANILA, Philippines — As people are flocking to cemeteries to visit their departed loved ones, an environmental watchdog yesterday reminded the public not to leave trash in memorial parks as a show of respect to the dead.

The EcoWaste Coalition issued the reminder as people are visiting their dead ahead of the observance of Undas.

Cemeteries and columbariums in the country will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to prevent mass gatherings that could trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The group also appealed to candidates in the May 2022 elections not to display their posters and other propaganda materials near cemeteries.

“Aside from following health protocols, we ask cemetery-goers to leave nothing but flowers and prayers behind,” Jove Benosa, zero waste head campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition, said.

“Littering in cemeteries disrespects the dead, the living and the Mother Earth,” Benosa added.

The EcoWaste urged people to avoid bringing food to the cemeteries.

“If food is really needed, just bring enough amount in reusable containers and be sure to take the containers and any leftovers at home,” the group said.

Benosa also reminded cemetery-goers to bring potable water in a reusable container to avoid consuming bottled water.

“Use reusable carry bags for your essentials instead of single-use plastic and leave no trash behind,” he said.

The group asked the management of cemeteries to enforce Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, which prohibits littering, dumping and open burning of discards.