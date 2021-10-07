Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto not running in 2022

In this Jan. 17, 2020 photo, Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto visits evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

BATANGAS, Philippines — Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Lipa City) is not running for any position in the next elections.

"After careful consideration of the present situation, especially the limitations in conducting a campaign during a pandemic, I have decided not to seek any elective post in the May 2022 elections," she said.

In a social media post on Thursday, she said she does not "want to be unfair to the voters, to my supporters."

There had been talk earlier this year of her running for senator.

"A senatorial run requires a nationwide campaign. It is important to go around key cities and conduct face-to-face consultations to lay down one's platform, to listen to the voices on the ground," she said.

"Masa pa rin ang importante (The masses are important)," she said, adding the does not believe she will be able to do that because of the pandemic.

She said she cannot campaign remotely and through social media.

Santos-Recto said however that this does not mean she will stop serving her constituents.

"I have been serving the public for more than 23 years and will continue to serve, in the best way I can, even in my private capacity," she said.

Santos-Recto began her political career in 1998 after being elected as the first woman mayor of the city of Lipa in Batangas.

She also served as the first woman governor of the province of Batangas and is now sitting as the first representative of the lone district of Lipa City.

On October 5, her husband Senator Ralph Recto filed his candidacy as representative of Lipa City.