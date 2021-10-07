
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto not running in 2022
                        

                           
Arnell Ozaeta - Philstar.com
October 7, 2021 | 3:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto not running in 2022
In this Jan. 17, 2020 photo, Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto visits evacuees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.
Facebook / Vilma Santos-Recto
                        

                        
BATANGAS, Philippines — Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (Lipa City) is not running for any position in the next elections.  



"After careful consideration of the present situation, especially the limitations in conducting a campaign during a pandemic, I have decided not to seek any elective post in the May 2022 elections," she said. 



In a social media post on Thursday, she said she does not "want to be unfair to the voters, to my supporters."



There had been talk earlier this year of her running for senator.



"A senatorial run requires a nationwide campaign. It is important to go around key cities and conduct face-to-face consultations to lay down one's platform, to listen to the voices on the ground," she said.



"Masa pa rin ang importante (The masses are important)," she said, adding the does not believe she will be able to do that because of the pandemic.



She said she cannot campaign remotely and through social media.



Santos-Recto said however that this does not mean she will stop serving her constituents.  



"I have been serving the public for more than 23 years and will continue to serve, in the best way I can, even in my private capacity," she said.



Santos-Recto began her political career in 1998 after being elected as the first woman mayor of the city of Lipa in Batangas. 



She also served as the first woman governor of the province of Batangas and is now sitting as the first representative of the lone district of Lipa City.



On October 5, her husband Senator Ralph Recto filed his candidacy as representative of Lipa City.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BATANGAS
                                                      LIPA CITY
                                                      VILMA SANTOS-RECTO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto not running in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto not running in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Arnell Ozaeta |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a social media post on Thursday, Santos-Recto said she does not "want to be unfair to the voters, to my supporters."

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasig City Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo files bid to challenge Sotto in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasig City Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo files bid to challenge Sotto in 2022


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
“I am aware of that and I think that’s part of the challenge,” Bernardo said in mixed Filipino and English....

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More Visayas and Mindanao LGUs lift COVID-19 test requirement
                              


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 October 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
More local government units are opening their borders and simplifying their requirements for travelers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ex-Comelec chief Abalos running for mayor
                              


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 October 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former Commission on Elections chairman Benjamin Abalos Sr. is seeking a comeback as mayor of Mandaluyong in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ongpin attends NBI probe
                              


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 October 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Julian Ongpin, son of billionaire Roberto Ongpin, appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday to shed light on the death of visual artist Bree Jonson.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 NDRRMC validating two reported deaths due 'Lannie'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NDRRMC validating two reported deaths due 'Lannie'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Authorities are validating reports that two persons died due to Tropical Depression Lannie that dumped rains in central Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taal sulphur dioxide emission hits record high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taal sulphur dioxide emission hits record high


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Residents living around Taal Volcano should keep off the permanent danger zone after “anomalously high” gas emissions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Businessman to challenge Paolo Duterte&rsquo;s House bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Businessman to challenge Paolo Duterte’s House bid


                              

                                                                  By Edith Regalado |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte’s eldest son, Davao City first district Rep. Paolo Duterte, is not running unopposed in next year’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Active PNP COVID-19 cases near 2,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Active PNP COVID-19 cases near 2,000


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 125 more Philippine National Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the active cases in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lacuna, Servo file COC for mayor, vice mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lacuna, Servo file COC for mayor, vice mayor


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and actor-turned-congressman Yul Servo yesterday filed their certificates of candidacy for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with