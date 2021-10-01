



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
P1.4 billion MRT consultancy contract signed today
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
P1.4 billion MRT consultancy contract signed today
Aside from the preliminary, detailed engineering and tender designs, IDOM will prepare the financial and economical assessments as well as loan processing, project safeguards and bidding documents for the MRT-4 project.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to sign today with Spain-based design consultant IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture SA the agreement for the detailed architectural and engineering design of the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 (MRT-4) project.



The total cost of the consultancy contract is $28.967 million or around P1.4 billion, the DOTr said.



Aside from the preliminary, detailed engineering and tender designs, IDOM will prepare the financial and economical assessments as well as loan processing, project safeguards and bidding documents for the MRT-4 project.



IDOM is likewise tasked to determine the proper mode of transportation along the alignment and provide the methodology on ridership validation.



The mobilization of the project has started after the DOTr issued IDOM the notice of award on Sept. 17.



The MRT-4 is a proposed mass transit system intended to serve and connect the eastern Metro Manila, including the highly populated areas of Rizal.



The project will be funded by the Asian Development Bank.



The railway will cut across the cities of Mandaluyong, San Juan, Quezon, Pasig as well as the municipalities of Cainta and Taytay in Rizal to address traffic woes and limited road capacities in the highly populated areas of eastern Metro Manila.



The DOTr said the MRT-4 project would provide employment, livelihood and business opportunities for Filipinos.



The start of construction works is scheduled during the second quarter of 2022, according to the DOTr.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

