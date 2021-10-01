346 stranded Pinoys home from Dubai

The airline mounted Bayanihan flights on Sept. 27 and 29 in coordination with the government’s special working group to bring home OFWs affected by the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has brought home 346 stranded Filipinos from Dubai in response to the government’s call to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were stranded in the Middle East.

The airline mounted Bayanihan flights on Sept. 27 and 29 in coordination with the government’s special working group to bring home OFWs affected by the pandemic.

Passengers on these flights received an additional baggage allowance, meal upgrades and a gift pack from Universal Robina Corp.

Upon arrival, the passengers were required to follow health protocols, including a mandatory quarantine stay in a pre-booked, accredited facility for 14 days.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration shouldered the cost of quarantine accommodation and swab tests for land-based OFWs. The Philippine Port Authority covered the cost for sea-based workers.

“While we await the easing of restrictions for international travel, we are glad to help the government in its repatriation program. We know a lot of our kababayans abroad have been wanting to fly home, especially during the holiday season,” Alex Reyes, CEB chief strategy officer, said.

Since July, CEB has flown home more than 4,600 Filipinos from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, India, Vietnam, Lebanon and Bahrain through chartered flights arranged by the Deparment of Foreign Affairs.