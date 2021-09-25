2 BIFF bandits, soldier killed in latest Maguindanao hostilities

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — Two members of a local terror group and a soldier were killed in a gunfight Thursday in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, Army officials said Saturday.

The slain Sgt, Jungie Dizon was in a team dispatched to check the reported presence of members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in an interior barangay in Shariff Saydona Mustapha when they were attacked from two directions, provoking a gunfight that resulted in his death.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday the remains of Dizon shall be transported to his hometown, Silos Murcia in Negros Occidental.

Two BIFF members perished in Thursday’s encounter in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, according to barangay residents and traditional community elders in the municipality.

“We’ve been receiving reports about that but we can’t confirm because we don’t have actual body count of alleged enemy fatalities,” Uy said.

Villagers identified the BIFF fatalities as Murshid and Jaamil, whose cadavers were reportedly carried by their companions as they fled when they sensed that Army reinforcements were closing in.

Uy said the BIFF has been trying to create an impression that the surrender of more than 300 members since 2017 did not affect its capability to engage tactically with pursuing military units.