



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
2 BIFF bandits, soldier killed in latest Maguindanao hostilities
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 5:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
2 BIFF bandits, soldier killed in latest Maguindanao hostilities
                        

                        
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — Two members of a local terror group and a soldier were killed in a gunfight Thursday in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town, Army officials said Saturday.



The slain Sgt, Jungie Dizon was in a team dispatched to check the reported presence of members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in an interior barangay in Shariff Saydona Mustapha when they were attacked from two directions, provoking a gunfight that resulted in his death.



Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday the remains of Dizon shall be transported to his hometown, Silos Murcia in Negros Occidental.



Two BIFF members perished in Thursday’s encounter in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, according to barangay residents and traditional community elders in the municipality.



“We’ve been receiving reports about that but we can’t confirm because we don’t have actual body count of alleged enemy fatalities,” Uy said.



Villagers identified the BIFF fatalities as Murshid and Jaamil, whose cadavers were reportedly carried by their companions as they fled when they sensed that Army reinforcements were closing in.



Uy said the BIFF has been trying to create an impression that the surrender of more than 300 members since 2017 did not affect its capability to engage tactically with pursuing military units.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2 online sellers found dead in Laguna
                              


                              

                                                                  By Ed Amoroso |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Two online sellers of detergents were found dead in their car in Barangay Banlic in Calamba, Laguna on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jonson-Ongpin case: CCTV footage shows &lsquo;spat&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jonson-Ongpin case: CCTV footage shows ‘spat’


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine National Police released yesterday closed-circuit television footage showing virtual artist Bree Jonson and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Baby, 5 kids catch COVID-19 in Pangasinan town
                              


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 September 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A one-year-old boy and five other children were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in this town on Thursday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leila attends online memorial service for Dinky
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leila attends online memorial service for Dinky


                              

                                                                  By Paolo Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Leila de Lima attended the online memorial service for former social welfare secretary Corazon “Dinky” Soliman...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA: Alert Level 4 experiment a success
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA: Alert Level 4 experiment a success


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The initial enforcement of the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in Metro Manila has been a “success,” Metropolitan Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 North Cotabato&rsquo;s anti-COVID-19 radio station airing now
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
North Cotabato’s anti-COVID-19 radio station airing now


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is this month-old  charitable radio station in Kabacan town, established by medical workers to educate listeners...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ to take over Ongpin drug rap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ to take over Ongpin drug rap


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice  is taking over the preliminary investigation of the illegal drug complaint against Julian Ongpin,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 claims life of 115th cop
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 claims life of 115th cop


                              

                                                                  By Ghio Ong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The number of Philippine National Police officers who have died of complications related to COVID-19 has reached 115, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 12 fully vaxxed Carmelite nuns get virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
12 fully vaxxed Carmelite nuns get virus


                              

                                                                  By Robertzon Ramirez |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twelve fully vaccinated members of the Carmelite Sisters in Tanay, Rizal have tested positive for COVID-19, the congregation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Infra projects created 1.5 million jobs during pandemic&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Infra projects created 1.5 million jobs during pandemic’


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Public Works and Highways  said its infrastructure projects...

                                                         


      

         

            
Nation
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with