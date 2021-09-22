



































































 




   

   









   


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Nation
                        
P13.6-million worth shabu seized in Sulu sting
                        

                           
John Unson - Philstar.com
September 22, 2021 | 10:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
P13.6-million worth shabu seized in Sulu sting
The shabu confiscated by anti-narcotics agents from trafficker Yahiya Kadjuri.  
Philstar.com / John Unson
                        

                        
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — State agents seized P13.6 million worth of shabu from a drug dealer entrapped in Indanan town in Sulu Tuesday.



In a statement Wednesday, the office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the suspect as Yahiya Kadjuri.



Kadjuri shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the P13.6 million worth of shabu confiscated from him as evidence.



He was arrested after selling two kilos of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents during a tradeoff in Ummul Qura Village in Barangay Buanza in Indanan, Sulu.



The sting that resulted in his arrest was laid with the help of agents from PDEA-9 in Zamboanga City and personnel of the Sulu Provincial Police Office and military intelligence units under the Western Mindanao Command, according to PDEA-BARMM.



Kadjuri’s two accomplices, whom he identified as Nurdalyn Sang and Tua Putol, managed to escape just as PDEA-BARMM agents frisked and cuffed him after turning over his illegal merchandise to buyers disguised as drug dependents.



More than P10 million worth of shabu have been confiscated by PDEA-BARMM agents from traffickers who fell in entrapment operations the past four months in Sulu, a component province of the Bangsamoro region. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

