Human rights lawyer shot dead in South Cotabato

This undated photo shows the late human rights lawyer Juan Macababbad, who was popular for his free legal services to unschooled members of the T’boli and Blaan indigenous people in South Cotabato.

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — Two men together on a motorcycle killed a crusading pro-poor lawyer before dusk Wednesday in nearby Surallah town in South Cotabato.

One of the two suspects reportedly alighted from the motorcycle that pulled over near the house of the victim, Juan Macababbad, and shot him with a pistol killing him on the spot.

The duo hurriedly escaped using their motorcycle parked nearby.

Lawyer Remegio Roxas, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-South Cotabato Chapter, immediately confirmed the incident, saying they have asked the police to immediately identify the culprits for prosecution.

Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr., chairperson of the inter-agency provincial peace and order council, on Thursday condemned the murder of Macababbad.

Tamayao assured to work, along with the South Cotabato Provincial Police, in putting closure to the incident.

Macababbad was known for his being helpful to poor residents of Surallah and nearby towns in South Cotabato.

He was popular for his free legal services to unschooled members of the T’boli and Blaan indigenous people from upland ancestral enclaves around.