Nation
                        
PRC cancels medical board exam in NCR
                        

                           
Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PRC cancels medical board exam in NCR
This January 2020 file photo shows a ward in a Metro Manila hospital full with patients.
The STAR  /  KJ Rosales, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Despite the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases and shortage in hospital manpower, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) canceled yesterday the Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE) this month in the National Capital Region.



The PLE schedules on Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19 were postponed in compliance with the restrictions issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, according to the PRC.



“Affected examinees may take the next medical board examination without forfeiture of their fees,” the PRC said.



The commission said the PLE in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga would proceed as scheduled.



The PRC also canceled the qualifying assessment for foreign medical professionals scheduled this month in Metro Manila.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

