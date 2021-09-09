122 sick with COVID-19 from outbreak at Quezon City orphanage

The Gentle Hands Orphanage in Barangay Bagumbahay in Quezon City is under lockdown after a virus outbreak that led to 122 infections.

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 struck an orphanage in Quezon City with 122 children and staff testing positive for the coronavirus, the local government said Thursday.

Most of the cases or 99 at the Gentle Hands Orphanage in Barangay Bagumbahay are children below 18 years old.

That's an age group that has been seeing more infections and hospitalizations, but has yet to be included in vaccination efforts in the country.

QC's public information office said 66 of the patients are symptomatic, while 77 are not showing signs of the virus.

The city government did not disclose information on the severity of the patients' COVID-19 and if they were taken to isolation facilities or to hospitals.

Dr. Rolando Cruz, head of the city's epidemiology and surveillance unit, said an asymptomatic adult who visited the orphanage may have brought the virus inside.

"Closed long-term care facilities such as this have to follow strict protocols because it will only take a single case to immediately infect many," Cruz said in Filipino.

The local government has since tasked health authorities to monitor the patients' condition. It also ordered surveillance of similar closed settings such as nursing homes.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said her office has also sent health kits and food packs to the facility.

"We will continue to expand our swab testing and contact tracing program to reach high-risk closed facilities," she added in Filipino.

Figures on September 8 showed QC has 11,448 active COVID-19 cases. — with reports from Franco Luna

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.