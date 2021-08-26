



































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Sagada holds dry run for possible return of tourists
                        

                           
Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 2:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sagada holds dry run for possible return of tourists
This January 2019 file photo shows the majestic Malboro Hills in Sagada, Mountain Province.
Philstar.com / Kristine Joy Patag
                        

                        
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Sagada town in Mountain Province is conducting a dry run of the reopening of its tourist sites to see if the popular mountain destination can welcome visitors again despite the pandemic. 



Mayor James Pooten Jr. said 30 people from the different tourism agencies and offices in the Cordillera Region are participating in the three-day activity this week. On the third day, the mayor said, they will be doing an assesment of the dry run. 





According to Pooten, they have set protocols and guidelines in the different tourist spots of Sagada. He said they have also set strict policies and measures to be followed at the hotels, restaurants and other establishments.



Pooten said they are hoping that the town could soon accept visitors from other areas in order to revive their tourism industry.  



Sagada, especially its economy, is dependent on tourism and it will be of great help to the people once tourism will open,  the mayor said.



The mayor is seeking assistance from the Department of Tourism through Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat and the Department of Health in the vaccination of the people of Sagada to prepare them for the arrival of visitors.



He admitted that they are not prepared for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in Sagada. The mayor said the town needs to strengthen safeguards and improve their capacity to address cases.



The mayor said that they will require visitors to first register online at the website of Sagada and present documents, including proof that they are fully-vaccinated.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

