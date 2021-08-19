



































































 




   







   















OWWA probes purchase of P1.2 million hygiene kits
                        

                           
Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
MANILA, Philippines — The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is looking into the allegedly questionable purchase of P1.2 million worth of hygiene products from a hardware store.



At a virtual briefing yesterday, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said he ordered OWWA chief Hans Cadac to look into the issue raised by the Commission on Audit (COA).



Cacdac said he would conduct an investigation and submit the findings next week.



He said he directed OWWA deputy administrator Faustino Sabarez III to liquidate the cash advances.



Cacdac said the P1.2 million used for the purchase of hygiene kits was part of the P8.9 billion expenditures of OWWA for 2020.



OWWA deputy administrator Mocha Uson is not in any way involved in the questionable transaction as reported on social media, Cacdac added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

