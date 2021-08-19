



































































 




   







   















Nation
                        
Camotes Island beach party attended by pols probed
                        

                           
Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
August 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered yesterday an investigation into a beach party on Camotes Island in Cebu for breach of quarantine protocols.



Eleazar directed the Cebu provincial police office to lead the probe on the party, which was reportedly attended by some politicians on July 10.



“I am directing the local police to closely look into the evidence and coordinate with the LGU (local government unit) regarding the incident,” he said.



Interior Secretary Eduardo Año had earlier ordered the PNP to investigate the gathering, which may have violated minimum public health safety and quarantine protocols.



The Department of the Interior and Local Government received information on the party from a concerned citizen.



Videos of the party that were posted on social media showed the partygoers ignoring minimum health protocols.



Eleazar reminded the public against mass gatherings and other potential superspreader events, which could lead to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.



“We urge the public to continue reporting to authorities incidents wherein minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols are violated,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

PNP orders probe into politicians' alleged Cebu beach party


                              

Senator hits congresswoman's 'ostentatious wedding'


                              

PNP probes into shooting of journalist in Quezon City


                              

2 million COVID-19 jabs administered in Quezon City


                              

                                 Bulacan bettor wins P48.6 million lotto pot
                              


                              

ECQ violators in Metro Manila reach 108,777


                              

4 caught with P5 million COVID-19 test kits


                              

Caloocan distributes P943 million ECQ aid


                              

Eleazar orders probe on former editor's slay


                              

Duterte: Assistance to farmers should be given in kind


                              

