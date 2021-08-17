



































































 




   







   















Man posts bail after car chase

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Neil Jayson Servallos (The Philippine Star) - August 17, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Arvin Tan, the man who went amuck and led police officers on a car chase from Quezon City to Manila on July 13, was released after posting bail three weeks ago, an official said yesterday.



Tan, who tried to escape a P20,000 hotel bill, also paid for the repair or replacement of several vehicles he hit during the car chase, according to Col. Alex Alberto, commander of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 10.



“It can be settled that way… the civil liability. Other than that, he did not hurt police officers,” Alberto said. He did not say how much bail Tan posted and how much was shelled out for the repair or replacement of the damaged vehicles.



Tan, 46, was charged by the QCPD with violating the Anti-Drunk Driving Act, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 as well as with estafa, reckless imprudence resulting in damage to government property, and resistance and disobedience to an agent of a person in authority.



Alberto said Tan’s driver’s license would be revoked.



Tan was also charged in 2017 with direct assault, usurpation of authority, malicious mischief resulting in damage to property, unjust vexation, littering, alarm and scandal, and resistance and disobedience to lawful authority after he was caught filming a witness in the fatal hazing of law student Horacio Castillo III, according to the QCPD.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

