NBI nabs fake doctor

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested a fake doctor who performed aesthetic medicine in Quezon City.

Hazel Pablo was nabbed in an operation launched by the NBI Special Action Unit on Monday.

A complainant informed the NBI that Pablo has been prescribing post-surgery medicine to clients.

Pablo has also been accused of botched medical procedures, the NBI added.

The suspect was arrested as she was about to inject “fat eliminator substance” into a poser client.

Pablo failed to present any license for doing the medical procedure, the NBI said.

She is reportedly not registered with the Professional Regulation Commission.

The NBI said charges of estafa and falsification as well as violations of the Medical Act and Food and Drug Administration Act would be filed against Pablo.